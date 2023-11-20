BBC One reveals new inventor series Making It with Sara Davies

BBC One is set to inspire the nation’s aspiring inventors with a brand new TV series.

Provisionally titled Making It with Sara Davies, the new series is scheduled to air in 2024.

The show will focus on ordinary people who believe they have a groundbreaking idea for a new product but lack the know-how to bring it to fruition.

Sara Davies, a successful businesswoman and familiar face from Dragons’ Den, along with her team of skilled experts, will assist these budding inventors. Their goal is to evolve these raw ideas into functional, and potentially profitable, products.

Sara and her team will work from their specialist workshop in the North East of England, determining whether these innovative dreams can indeed become tangible realities. The series will explore the journey from conception to creation, highlighting both successful transformations and the challenges of turning dreams into reality.

Sara said: “There are thousands of people across the UK who have brilliant and big ideas, but are stuck on how to get started, so I am delighted that I am going to be able to help these wonderfully innovative people develop and make their inventing dreams a reality. I can’t wait to see what ideas are out there and get them into our workshop of dreams!”

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime commented: “Where better to make a programme about inventing than the North East?! This is where Joseph Swann invented the lightbulb, and George Stephenson became the ‘Father of the Railways’. We are in good company!

“And with the brilliant Sara Davies at the helm we know we are going to unearth brand new inventions for the 21st Century. Gateshead based Twenty Six 03 will be working with a host of local off screen talent to bring this exciting new series to BBC One.”

Making It with Sara Davies will air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.