BBC game show The Finish Line has been renewed for a second series.

After a successful first series earlier this year, Roman Kemp accompanied by Sarah Greene will see another set of eager contestants compete in quiz-fuelled races across a unique racetrack set.

A teaser shares: “Knowledge equals speed and the more you know, the further you go.

Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene. Credit: BBC/William Cherry/Press Eye

“In each episode, hosted by Roman and assisted by Sarah, contestants will battle across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize. The aim of the game is simple – make it to the finish line before your rivals.”

Filming will take place in Northern Ireland with applications open now via the BBC website.

Roman Kemp said: “The first series was so much fun; I had such a laugh filming, and we had some great contestants. There were some shocking answers, but that’s what happens when your adrenaline is pumping and you’re under a time pressure. I’m so excited to be hosting again and returning to Northern Ireland.

“I love that it’s done so well with the audience, it’s challenging and unpredictable; we know that viewers will be hooked once again!”

Sarah Greene added: “Making the first series of The Finish Line was like being part of a big warm family, where we felt involved in a fantastic idea and format. Best of all? As soon as The Finish Line went to air, our viewers joined us in their droves.

“I know I speak for all of us on the show when I say we can’t wait to get back into the studio for more quickfire questions, nail-biting finishes and lots of laughs on Series 2 of The Finish Line!”

Roman Kemp standing beside Sarah Greene with podium in front lit up in purple.”

The Finish Line will return to screens in 2024.

More on: BBC TV