First look at the final series of Ghosts on BBC One

Here’s your very first look at the final series of Ghosts ahead of its debut on BBC One.

It was announced earlier this year that the hit comedy would end after its fifth series.

New episodes begin on Friday, 6 October at 8:30PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE); Mike (KIELL SMITH-BYNOE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Humphrey’s Head (LARRY RICKARD); Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Ghosts stars writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

In the forthcoming final series, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike (Smith-Bynoe) embark on a journey to seek alternative ways to sustain themselves, pondering the possibility of a new phase that could profoundly impact the lives of the Ghosts.

Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS); Pat (JIM HOWICK); The Captain (BEN WILLIBOND). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE); Pat (JIM HOWICK). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

A teaser for the first episode reveals: “Mike approaches Alison to discuss their finances following the loss of their B&B business. However, Alison is more preoccupied with plotting revenge on the Ghosts for April Fool’s Day and recruits a playful Humphrey to execute her plans.

“But who will prove the hardest to fool? Meanwhile, Mike is shocked to find someone from their insurance company on his doorstep – an unannounced visit to check the details of the gatehouse fire. Can Mike convince her that lightning really can strike thrice?”

Ghosts airs on BBC One and iPlayer from Friday, 6 October. You can catch up with past episodes online now via the BBC iPlayer.

Joy (ANNA CRILLY); Mike (KIELL SMITH-BYNOE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Joy (ANNA CRILLY). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Thomas Thorne (MATT BAYNTON); Alison (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE). Credit: BBC/Monumental/Robbie Gray

Previously announcing the end of the show, the Ghosts team said: “We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support

“But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben x”