The Fast and the Farmer-ish is back on BBC Three in October with second series

BBC Three’s tractor racing series The Fast and the Farmer-ish is back in October for a second series.

YouTube farming star Tom Pemberton returns to front the unique competition which sees tractor drivers from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pushed to the limit as they take on spectacular challenges designed to test skill, nerve, creativity and teamwork.

Series two of The Fast and the Farmer-ish begins on Sunday, 1 October at 9PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

The Fast and the Farmerish series one contestants

Tom Pemberton, Presenter, said: “I have absolutely loved being a part of this brilliant and original new series for BBC Three and meeting other young people across the UK that are as passionate about farming as I am has been amazing.

“After a cracking response to series one I am so excited we get to do it all again soon – bring on the madness!”

In the debut episode of the new series, we witness the fiery rivalry between six teams all eager for tractor supremacy.

Hailing from different corners of the UK, these young farming enthusiasts are armed with tractors of varying sizes, itching to showcase their talents and agility. With fierce competition looming, their competitive banter knows no bounds. Who possesses the skills needed to claim victory and steer clear of elimination in this high-stakes tractor challenge? Safety is paramount, but fortunes can shift in an instant.

The action kicks off with the Bale Baton Relay Race, a demanding test of speed and precision – who will keep their composure, and who will crumble under the pressure?

Following that, it’s time for a game of super-sized bowling, deceptively tricky for even the most skilled contestants. Precision and skill take centre stage as unexpected twists and turns add to the excitement.

The dreaded tractor-off is the ultimate nightmare, and Jimmy’s nerve-wracking balance beam promises to push contestants to their limits. Keep an eye out for cunning tactics as teams strive to gain any advantage and avoid the ignominious drive of shame back home.

