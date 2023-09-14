Joel Dommett game show In With A Shout renewed for second series on ITV1

In With A Shout: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett. ©Expectation TV

ITV has announced a second series of game show In With A Shout.

Airing on ITV1 and ITVX, In With A Shout will return with an extended run, once again hosted by comedian Joel Dommett.

Alongside the regular episodes, there will also be a one-off Celebrity Soccer Aid special episode.

In With A Shout sees two families battle against each other in a thrilling game with a challenging twist.

With a mega prize of £20,000, the contestants have to answer questions hidden within a montage of moving images, with the winning family battling it out with just 60 seconds to successfully answer the questions – or walk away with nothing.

Host Joel Dommett said: “Get ready to shout at the TV again because we’re coming back for series TWO! I had a blast hosting In With A Shout earlier this year and I really can’t wait to get back to it!”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director, Entertainment at producers Expectation added: “It’s great that ITV are backing the show and thanks to Joel Dommett for his superb martialling of the format throughout a stellar series one, making it the highest rated new game show of the year.

“News of its return is superb – not least because we’ll get another bumper crop of hilarious answers, like when a clip of a kazoo was identified as a ‘submarine’, a warthog as “Hogwarts”, and Daniel Craig as ‘Craig David'”.

The first series of In With A Shout aired earlier this year on Saturday nights, reaching 3.5 million viewers each week.

You can watch past episodes online now via ITVX