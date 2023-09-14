Interview with the Vampire comes to the UK on BBC Two and iPlayer

Hit drama Interview with the Vampire, based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novel, is coming to the BBC in the UK.

The seven-part series will air on BBC Two and be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Sam Reid (The Newsreader, Prime Suspect 1973, Lambs of God), Bailey Bass (Avatar: Way of Water), Eric Bogosian (Succession, Billions, Uncut Gems) and Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino).

It follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

A teaser shares: “Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion.

“But Louis’ intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.”

A release date is to be announced.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Interview with the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex and disturbing treat.

Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice’s eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically re-imagining her world for a new generation.”

