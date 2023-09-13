The Secret Genius of Modern Life returns to BBC Two for second series

The Secret Genius of Modern Life returns for a second series this autumn.

Professor Hannah Fry will be back on captivating journey through the marvels of modern technology, unveiling captivating stories behind the everyday objects we often take for granted.

From household appliances with motors rivaling Formula 1 cars to smart devices with the computational power of supercomputers, our homes and pockets are brimming with gadgets and innovations that, just two decades ago, seemed like the stuff of science fiction.

Building on the resounding success of the first series, each episode focuses on disassembling a different technological marvel, offering exclusive access to industry giants like Samsung and Dyson and featuring conversations with some of the globe’s foremost innovators.

A Professor of Mathematics, Hannah has dedicated years to collaborating with engineers, physicists, and computer scientists, delving into the intricate ways technology shapes our lives.

A start date for the new series on BBC Two and iPlayer is to be announced.

Hannah says: “We are living through a golden age of technology and yet we’ve forgotten to remember how clever the objects we surround ourselves with are. Behind everything that you touch and everything that you see someone had to come up with that idea and this is a show about those people and their incredible innovations that make modern life possible”.

Executive Producer Paul Overton said: “It’s staggering what technology can now do and yet most of us have no idea how any of it works or where it came from. We’re delighted to be demystifying the amazing science behind more everyday objects and uncovering their incredible origin stories. And Hannah Fry is the perfect guide to help make sense of the modern world in both a thought-provoking and fun way.”

You can watch the first series online now via BBC iPlayer.

