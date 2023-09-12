The Oscars to be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 2024

ITV has announced it is to air the Oscars from 2024.

As part of a new multi-year deal with Disney Entertainment, ITV will be unrolling the red carpet to homes across the UK as the exclusive partner for the 96th Oscars.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 2024 and broadcast and stream live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ITV1 and ITVX.

This new multi-year agreement will also see future Oscars made available across ITV platforms and programming, including ITV1 and ITVX, ITVX social channels and news and magazine shows.

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for ITV and ITVX said: “We are thrilled to be able to exclusively bring the Oscars to film fans all across the UK, furthering and complementing our commitment to films across our network. We already have a fantastic collection of over 250 feature films available on ITVX at any one time and are looking forward to sharing the movie-event of the year with our viewers.”

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, added: “We could not be happier to partner with ITV in bringing the Oscars to viewers throughout the UK. The Oscars is a celebration of global cinema — recognizing films and film artists from around the world. ITV’s support of our international awards show is a testament to its deep devotion to the movies.”

The 96th Oscars will air exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK on March 10, 2024.

