Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice head to Spain for new BBC TV show

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are to head to Spain for a new BBC TV show.

Fresh from adventures around Sicily earlier this year, the Strictly Come Dancing stars will appear in three-part new series Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

A teaser shares: “It’s now Anton’s turn to showcase his special place as he introduces Giovanni to a host of delights that the southern European country has to offer.

“There will be no time for siestas on this trip though, as Anton fell in love with Spain as a child, spending his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, so he is very excited for Giovanni to experience everything Spain has to offer from surfing to sangrias and from festivals to flamencos!”

Anton Du Beke said: “My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

Giovanni Pernice added: “I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!”

The first series, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, is available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be broadcast in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.