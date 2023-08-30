The Newsreader series two comes to BBC Two and iPlayer

Series two of Australian drama series The Newsreader is heading to the BBC in the UK.

The new six-part series will premiere on BBC Two and iPlayer this autumn with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Continuing a year after the events of the first season, viewers are reintroduced to Helen Norville and Dale Jennings, now established as ‘The Golden Couple of News.’ While they project an image of triumph and romance to the world, the reality is more intricate.

Dale, while continuing to refine his skills, has earned a reputation as a dependable co-anchor to Helen, drawing the admiration of the young new CEO, Charlie Tate. Charlie holds a clear vision for the kind of news he envisions for News at Six. On the other hand, Helen’s pursuit of unyielding and impactful interviews pits her against the new CEO, resulting in clashes over his program plans.

Set against the backdrop of 1987, a year marked by soaring and crashing global stocks and Australia’s preparations for its Bicentennial celebration, the series follows Helen and Dale as they confront their aspirations and identities, and grapple with the possibility of a shared path in their lives.

Starring Anna Torv and Sam Reid, series two also introduces new cast members Daniel Gillies and Rory Fleck Byrne.

Series one actors returning alongside Anna Torv and Sam Reid are Robert Taylor, Stephen Peacocke, William McInnes, Chum Ehelepola, Michelle Lim Davidson, Chai Hansen and Marg Downey. Philippa Northeast will also be joining the cast for series two.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition for the BBC, said: “Following the great success of series one, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back the News at Six team and watch Helen and Dale navigate their ever more complicated personal lives whilst dealing with the pressures of covering the big news events of 1987.”

You can watch the first series on BBC iPlayer.

