Doctors 2023 start date for new episodes confirmed for BBC One series

Brand new episodes of Doctors is on its way to BBC One for 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

The daytime favourite is currently on its summer break but the BBC have confirmed when the show will be back on TV.

New episodes from the latest series will begin on Monday, 4 September at 1:45PM.

The show will continue weekdays at the same time, and will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser for the return episode reads: “Daniel has a nasty surprise for Zara, and Claudia learns more about Bear. Meanwhile, Rosie tries to make amends.”

This is Doctors‘ 24th series to date which first debuted in January 2023.

Doctors is a long-running British daytime soap opera that has been airing on BBC One since 2000. Set in the fictional town of Letherbridge, the show follows the lives of doctors, nurses, and staff working at the fictional Mill Health Centre.

The hit show explores a wide range of medical and social issues, often incorporating both dramatic and light-hearted storylines. Its focus on character-driven narratives and its ability to address pertinent real-life topics while also delving into the personal lives of the medical professionals has contributed to its enduring popularity over the years.

The TV schedule of the show sees it airing weekdays throughout the year with breaks typically over Easter, Summer and Christmas.

You can catch up on past episodes and series online now via BBC iPlayer with over 160 instalments available to watch.

The current regular cast includes Adrian Lewis Morgan, Matthew Chambers, Elisabeth Dermot Walsh, Chris Walker, Dido Miles, Ian Midlane, Ashley Rice, Bharti Patel, Dex Lee, Ross McLaren, Kia Pegg, Kiruna Stamell, Wendi Peters and Rahul Arya.

Doctors airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

