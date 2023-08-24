Battle in The Box: Jimmy Carr to host new comedy reality game show on Dave

Jimmy Carr will host new comedy reality game show Battle in The Box on Dave and UKTV Play.

The new series is based on a hit Korean format from Seoul and sees pairs of comics and some of the nation’s favourite celebrities battle it out for pride, prizes and most importantly floorspace.

The eight-episode series will comprise of four tense double bills which will see eight pairs spend 24 hours in the box.

A teaser shares: “When the clock starts two celebrity teams will move into a completely empty box divided by a moveable wall with nothing but a toothbrush. Once inside, they will only have cameras and each other for company – no beds, tables, chairs or home comforts.

“Over the course of the day and night, they will need to earn everything by winning a series of physical and mental challenges all set by the orchestrator of this chaos, Jimmy Carr. Winning a game means more space and luxuries for the lucky duo.

“But there’s a catch: more room for one team means less for the losers, as the Box’s sliding wall forces them into an ever-smaller space. And, with games set around the clock, the tide – and the wall – can turn at any time.”

Jimmy Carr said: “We all know comedians are at their best when they’re tired, hungry and lacking the most basic of human comforts. So, I can’t wait to see how they’ll fare in the box, with space at a premium and cameras watching their every move. What could possibly go right?”

Mark Iddon, senior commissioning editor at UKTV, added: “Finally, we get to answer the classic age-old question of what would happen if Jimmy Carr locked two pairs of comedians in a giant box for 24 hrs to battle to the death (ok, not death) whilst a moving wall threatens to make them live in a space the size of a photo booth? Because, you know, there is nothing like a wall inching in on your personal space to bring out the best in comedy!”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.