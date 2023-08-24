Joe Lycett will return for second series of Late Night Lycett on Channel 4

Joe Lycett will return for a second series of Late Night Lycett on Channel 4.

In its debut series, Joe masterfully orchestrated the presence of showbiz luminaries on the vibrant stage of Digbeth in Birmingham.

An illustrious array of guests including Dame Joan Collins, Dame Joanna Lumley, Richard E Grant, Rob Delaney, Jonathan Ross, Judi Love, Alan Carr, Rosie Jones, Gemma Collins, Joel Dommett, Alison Hammond, Munroe Bergdof, David Harewood, Greg James, Daisy May Cooper and more appeared.

Joe Lycett. Credit: Channel 4

Viewers witnessed celebrities like Natalie Cassidy and Paul Chuckle stirring up delight in Joe’s local corner shop, the creation of the nation’s darling, production trainee Linda Biscuits, unfolded, and Joe remarkably gifted his own car to an audience member. The program also introduced the incisive and audacious newsreader Richard Yewtree, who didn’t shy away from challenging the current woke climate.

The new second series will air in 2024 on Channel 4.

This new series will follow a previously announced Christmas special to air later this year.

Joe Lycett said: “The first series of Late Night Lycett was the most fun I’ve ever had making TV. From Paul Chuckle destroying my local corner shop to Katherine Ryan being trapped on a floating barge, the whole thing feels like a crazed fever dream. I can’t wait to go bigger and wilder in series two.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at Channel 4, added: “The first series of Late Night Lycett was a blast of classic Channel 4 anarchy while also breaking new ground in live comedy entertainment.

“We are so proud of this show, and we can’t wait to create more Friday night chaos with Joe, the brilliant team at Rumpus and, of course, Linda Biscuits.”