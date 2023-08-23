The Fortune Hotel: New reality series coming to ITV1 hosted by Stephen Mangan

Stephen Mangan is to host a thrilling and high-octane new reality entertainment event on ITV.

Airing on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024, The Fortune Hotel will invite viewers into a luxury Caribbean resort filled with glamour, opulence and deception…

Hosted by the Stephen Mangan, a group of 10 pairs of contestants will gather at The Fortune Hotel, each armed with a crucial briefcase.

Among the ten cases, one conceals the grand prize of £250,000 in cash, eight are void of contents, and a single unfortunate case holds the dreadful Early Checkout Card. The suspense unfolds as the pairs vie to avoid being the ones clutching the ill-fated case, which would result in their abrupt departure from the hotel.

Throughout each episode, the contestants engage in gripping challenges, attempting to decipher who possesses which case. As the “Whogotit” enigma gains momentum among the hotel guests, home viewers are privy to all the intricate strategies and manoeuvrers unfolding in real time.

The pinnacle of tension arrives with the nerve-wracking case exchange at the enchanting Lady Luck bar. Here, every pair faces the pivotal decision of whether to retain or trade their case.

Have the fortunate duo with the life-altering cash managed to outwit suspicion? Or will their coveted case be cunningly snatched away? And ultimately, who will be left grasping the case harbouring the dreaded Early Checkout Card?

Host Stephen Mangan said: “This show has it all and I can’t wait to take up my post as the devilishly polite but mischievous manager of The Fortune Hotel. But be warned, once you’ve checked in, nothing is as it seems…”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality Commissioning added: “I am so excited for our viewers to get to experience this reality TV event set in the glamorous but drama-filled world of The Fortune Hotel. Our hotel guests (and players) will reflect a cross-section of the audience. With an eye on the prize, alliances amongst them will be made, tested and dramatically broken as they all battle to secure the elusive top prize. Stephen is the perfect host to welcome and smoothly guide both contestants and viewers from check in to check out.”

The Fortune Hotel will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player in 2024.

More on: ITV TV