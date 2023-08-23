And Just Like That... renewed for third season on Sky and NOW

And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season, airing in the UK on Sky and NOW.

News of series three comes ahead of season two’s final this week.

The eleven-episode second series debuted Thursday 22 June and will conclude tomorrow (Thursday, 24 August).

The series two cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max said: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall and is the most watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers.”

Michael Patrick King, executive producer, added: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of those relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

All episodes of the second series of And Just Like that… are available on demand on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW. The final episode will air on Thursday 24 August.

More on: NOW Sky Streaming TV