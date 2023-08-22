Paddy McGuinness to replace Gregg Wallace as host of Inside The Factory

Paddy McGuinness is to replace Gregg Wallace as host of BBC Two’s Inside The Factory.

Paddy will join fellow presenters Cherry Healey and historian Ruth Goodman for the ninth series of Inside the Factory on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024.

Paddy McGuinness said: “One of my first jobs was in a factory so I’ve come full circle. I’m fascinated by the machinery and the people who make it all tick. Hair nets aside, I can’t wait to get cracking!”

Inside The Factory delves into the fascinating world of manufacturing and production processes. The show takes viewers on a journey behind the scenes of some of the UK’s most iconic factories, exploring how everyday products are made on a large scale.

From chocolates and biscuits to cars and clothing, each episode provides an in-depth look at the intricate machinery, technology, and skilled labour that contribute to the creation of these items.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “Inside the Factory is one of the BBC’s best-loved Factual brands. It deserves to have a big star at the helm – so I’m unbelievably excited that Paddy is putting on his white coat and rising to the challenge.

“He has a passion for production and engineering that’s impossible to fake. Working alongside current presenters Cherry Healey and Ruth Goodman, I know Paddy will bring new energy to this joyful series. I can’t wait to see him in action.”

Gregg Wallace announced earlier this year he was stepping down from the show.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on BBC Radio London, he said: “So I’ve made a decision that I’m actually not going to do Inside The Factory any more.

“It’s a good time to stop doing it because there’s actually 12 episodes in the can… so I wouldn’t have been filming for a while anyway, so it just seemed like a good idea to stop it.”