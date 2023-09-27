The Reckoning start date revealed for new BBC Jimmy Savile drama

A start date has been confirmed for new BBC drama The Reckoning.

The new four-part series tracing the life of disgraced TV star Jimmy Savile comes from award-winning team of writer Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope (Four Lives, The Moorside, Appropriate Adult

A synopsis shares: “Using drama’s unique ability to place events in their emotional and historical context, the series will explore how Savile used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his crimes and exploit institutional failings.

“It is important to understand how he was able to hide in plain sight in order to gain a greater understanding of how he evaded justice. The drama aims to highlight the importance of confronting the horrors of the past and talking openly about abuse.”

When is The Reckoning start date?

The Reckoning begins on Monday, 9 October at 9PM. Episode two will air on Tuesday, 10 October.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with all episodes released to stream from 9 October.

The series has four episode, each an hour long.

Meet the cast

The multi-award winning actor Steve Coogan (Stephen, Philomena, Stan and Ollie) leads the cast as Savile.

He said previously: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

Also on the cast are BAFTA-winner Gemma Jones (Marvellous, Gentleman Jack), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Time), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, Chernobyl) and Mark Stanley (Happy Valley, White House Farm).

The series will also feature four survivors of the Savile scandal who have played a role in shaping The Reckoning. Through on-camera interviews, they provide additional insights and poignant reflections on their own experiences, aiming to raise awareness and contribute to the collective effort of preventing such incidents from occurring in the future.

