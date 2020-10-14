BBC One announces new drama that will trace the life of Jimmy Savile

BBC One has confirmed a brand new drama series that will trace the life of Jimmy Savile.

Provisionally titled The Reckoning, the mini-series will trace the life of Jimmy Savile, a man who rose from working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history.

The BBC reveal: "The story will trace Savile through his early years in the dance halls of northern England, his career with the BBC, to his twilight years when, in failing health and with his fame in decline, he sought to dispel the growing rumours about his life and the legacy he would leave behind.

"The team are working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect, and the drama series will also draw on extensive and wide-ranging research sources. It will examine the impact his crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm.

"Savile, an eccentric showman, the youngest of seven siblings, used his involvement in multiple organisations, such as hospitals, prisons, charities and the BBC, to legitimise himself. The drama will explore the way he used smoke and mirrors to conceal his wrongdoings."

Executive producer Jeff Pope said: "I think this is a story that has to be told.

"We must understand why a man like Jimmy Savile seemed to remain immune for so long to proper scrutiny and criminal investigation."

Piers Wenger Controller, BBC Drama, added: “The story of Jimmy Savile is one of the most emotive and troubling of our times. We do not intend to sensationalise these crimes but to give voice to his victims.

"We will work with survivors to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect and to examine the institutions which Jimmy Savile was associated with and the circumstances in which these crimes took place.

"Drama has the ability to tackle sensitive real life subjects and consider the impact of a crime on its survivors and what lessons can be learnt to stop this ever happening again.”

Casting and further details will be announced in due course.