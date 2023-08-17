Riddiculous game show renewed for second series on ITV1

Riddiculous on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ranvir Singh and Henry Lewis. (C) East Media

ITV has renewed its daytime quiz show Riddiculous for a second series.

The show will once again be hosted by Ranvir Singh, with Henry Lewis as Riddlemaster.

Produced by East Media, part of The Whisper Group, Riddiculous will return to ITV1 and ITVX on weekday afternoons in early 2024.

The series features a captivating competition where three teams of two engage in a battle of wits, answering rapid-fire general knowledge questions to unlock enigmatic riddles. Their accuracy in both questions and riddles determines the amount of money they can accumulate.

Following three intense rounds, a single pair advances to the climactic stage: Henry’s Riddle Run. Under time pressure, they confront a sequence of distinctive high-speed riddles. Here, they face a pivotal choice – whether to risk it all with a ‘double or nothing’ final riddle. With its fast-paced and unrelenting nature, this stage truly embodies the essence of being utterly Riddiculous!

Casting is now open for fun, outgoing and riddle-loving teams of two who could win an exciting cash prize. You must be at least 18 years old. To apply now visit: tinyurl.com/riddiculouss2

Nathan Eastwood, MD of East Media said: “The country welcomed Ranvir and Henry into their homes and the strong performance of series one indicates an appetite for fresh new quiz content in the daytime schedule. We’re thrilled to be back for a second series and hope we can build our audience to make the show a daytime favourite for years to come.”

The first series of Riddiculous aired in late 2022. You can watch episodes online now via the ITVX website.