DIY SOS teams up with Radio 2 for BBC Children in Need Big Build in Derbyshire

The DIY SOS team will team up with Radio 2 for the latest Big Build project for BBC Children in Need.

In September, DIY SOS is proud to collaborate with Radio 2 for the highly anticipated BBC Children in Need Big Build, marking the 10th build for the charitable cause.

This year’s project aims to construct a bespoke children’s counselling and therapy centre for Treetops Hospice in Risley, Derbyshire, benefitting traumatically bereaved children and families across the region.

The new therapy centre will provide vital support and counselling within a purpose-built facility, specially tailored to meet the unique needs of the children who will seek assistance there.

Leading the charge for DIY SOS Children in Need 2023 will be the indomitable Nick Knowles, along with his trusted team of Chris, Billy, and designer Gabrielle Blackman. Joining forces with them will be BBC Radio 2 presenters, who will enthusiastically don their steel toe-capped boots, high visibility vests, and hard hats, all eager to make a difference. Together, they will be supported by an army of dedicated volunteers, working tirelessly to construct the charity’s new building from the ground up, all within a remarkable 10-day timeframe.

Having supported adults with life-limiting conditions for over four decades, Treetops Hospice has been a beneficiary of BBC Children in Need since 2010. Their funding has enabled hundreds of bereaved children and families to access counselling services during times of grief, substantially improving their mental health and overall well-being. Treetops is now recognized as a centre of excellence for children’s counselling.

Nick Knowles, the Presenter of BBC One’s DIY SOS, expressed his excitement, saying: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Derbyshire, which will provide a crucial space for children and their families who are going through some of the toughest times. If you have a trade, a skill, can spare some time to graft or can help us with materials then get in touch. It’ll be a blast.”

Tommy Nagra, Director of Content at BBC Children in Need, added: “We are so looking forward to seeing this amazing DIY SOS build come together for Treetops Hospice and the support from our friends at Radio 2, who together will create a lasting legacy in the East Midlands.”