Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has been renewed for a brand new series in 2024.

The hit Saturday night show will be back on screens on BBC One and iPlayer next year, once again filmed in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

A teaser shares: “Celebrities will start to get nervous as fan favourites Send to All and The Midnight Gameshow will return. Last series saw Rylan Clarke, Alison Hammond, Jermaine Jenas and Jonathan Ross amongst others hand over control of their phones, who will let Michael scroll through their handset this time?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show. Credit: BBC/Hungry McBear Ltd

“If they snooze, they lose as sleepy celebs across the UK and beyond could be in for a rude awakening as Michael will be waking up more famous faces in the middle of the night to play the hilarious Midnight Gameshow. Who could forget Peter Crouch being woken up on holiday in Portugal or Rob Rinder finding Sooty and Sweep at the end of his bed!.

“There will also be more incredible audiences surprises including amazing performances from the Unexpected Star of the Show.”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.

Michael McIntyre said: “There isn’t a day that goes by without someone telling me how much they love this show, although strangely nobody seems to know what it’s called. It’s either; ’The one where you take people’s phones’, ’The one where you wake people up in the night’, ’The one where the wall falls down’ or ’The Big Night in’.

“Well, I’m thrilled to announce that all four of those shows are set to return for a seventh series!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC added: “We are thrilled to have Michael McIntyre’s Big Show back on BBC One and iPlayer, it’s a show full of joy with laugh out loud moments and surprises on unexpecting celebrities.

“I cannot wait to see who Michael with his comedic brilliance will be waking up this series and who’s phone he will peek into. It really is unmissable on a Saturday night.”