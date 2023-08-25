Britain by the Book with Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes comes to ITV

MEL GIEDROYC AND MARTIN CLUNES EXPLORE BRITAIN BY THE BOOK. Pictured: Mel Giedrouc and Martin Clunes on “The Smugglers Path” in Dorset

Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes are to explore the UK together in a brand new ITV series.

Britain by the Book will see TV personalities Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes explore Dorset.

Inspired by her passion for books, Mel hooks up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes, to explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films.

MEL GIEDROYC AND MARTIN CLUNES EXPLORE BRITAIN BY THE BOOK. Pictured: Mel Giedrouc and Martin Clunes in Dorset

A teaser shares: “In this funny, revealing and heart-warming travelogue, the two friends walk in the footsteps of Meryl Streep’s French Lieutenant’s Woman, stoke up the engine on a steam train ride through Enid Blyton country and having worked up a thirst Mel and Martin sample Dorset’s finest cider on a farm overlooking magical Corfe Castle.

“A boat trip to the world-famous Durdle Door on the breathtaking Jurassic coast proves challenging for the sea-sick Mel despite Martin’s best efforts at distracting her by reading bursts of Thomas Hardy and they meet, walk and talk with Raynor Winn, author of the blockbuster No 1 best-selling novel ‘The Salt Path’.

“Throughout this revealing and joyful episode Martin shares his love for Dorset, takes Mel to his favourite secret spot, explains how Peter O’Toole inspired him to get into acting and talks about the precious book his dad gave him as a boy, before his untimely death.”

Britain by the Book comes to ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday, 6 September.