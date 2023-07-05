Lingo renewed for fourth series on ITV with a brand new twist

ITV game show Lingo has been renewed for a new series – with a twist to its format.

Lingo sees three teams of two contestants compete against each other to fill in the blanks and find words.

Over a series of rounds the prize money gets bigger, but so does the risk – fail to find the right word and your opponent gets the chance to jump in and take the jackpot of up to £15,000.

For the show’s fourth series, the format will add a ‘winner stays on’ rule. The contestants who make the final round will be guaranteed a place on the following episode to build up their prize money even further.

Adil Ray said: “I’m chuffed to be hosting another series of Lingo! It has become such a special show for young and old and a real test of who can shout at the telly the loudest!

“To everyone watching and all the team who make the show! T_ _ _ _ you!”

Ben Shephard and Ed De Burgh of programme makers Triple Brew added: “Lingo’s addictive format combined with the brilliance of Adil Ray has made it a staple of ITV1’s daytime schedule.

“It’s brilliant to see how much viewers enjoy it and, with contestants now having the opportunity to appear on more than one episode, the stakes are higher than ever! We can’t wait to start filming.”

The new series will air in 2024. A third series is already due to air this autumn.

The day-time show was recently accompanied by