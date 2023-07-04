Ant & Dec to launch Byker Grove reboot with brand new TV series

Ant & Dec have announced they’re working on a new TV series of Byker Grove.

17 years after it was last broadcast, the show will return under the name Byker, filmed and produced in and around the North East.

Ant & Dec, who rose to fame as PJ and Duncan on the original series, will help helm the production alongside production company Fulwell 73.

The revival will feature a new generation of teenagers, following them as they navigate the challenges faced by young adults today.

Ant said: “We owe such a lot to Byker Grove and the North East so we can’t wait to start working with Fulwell 73 and the team to bring this iconic series back to life.

“Already talking characters and storylines has us all buzzing at the possibilities ahead.

“The original series was the starting point for a lot of North East talent so we’re excited to see what the new team will bring.”

Dec added: “Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited to be working together with Fulwell 73 on bringing it back.

“We are looking forward to bringing this fresh incarnation to a whole new generation as well as those who remember it as fondly as we do.

“As proud Geordies, we’re looking forward to help shine a spotlight on the North East and the talent the region has to offer both in front of the camera and behind it.”

Leo Pearlman, Co-founder & Managing Partner at Fulwell 73 commented: “We can’t wait to share Byker with new and old fans alike, showcasing the very best of our region to the world as part of our long-term commitment to a sustainable industry in the North East.”

Further details – including a channel, cast and release date – are to be announced in due course.