All Creatures Great and Small series four cast revealed with new faces

New and returning cast have been revealed for the fourth series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Based on the cherished collection of stories by best-selling author James Herriot, new episodes of the hit Channel 5 drama are currently filming in Yorkshire.

The fourth series – plus a new Christmas special – picks up in 1940 as Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat

Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton)

Series four sees Nicholas Ralph (Prey for the Devil, The Most Reluctant Convert) reprise his role as young country vet James Herriot, now happily married to Helen Herriot, played by Rachel Shenton (White Gold, For Her Sins).

Samuel West (Slow Horses, Small Axe) returns as James’ capricious and erratic mentor Siegfried Farnon while Anna Madeley (Time, Patrick Melrose) continues as Mrs Hall, matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge (Miranda, A Very English Scandal) also reprises her role as the wonderfully eccentric Mrs Pumphrey, alongside her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki.

Neve McIntosh (Shetland) joins the cast as highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth) as studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody.

Joining them are Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre MBE, James Bolam MBE, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

The six new episodes plus a Christmas Special, will air on Channel 5 in the autumn. In the US, MASTERPIECE on PBS will air season four early in 2024.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “All Creatures Great and Small is one of the highlights of our year and we are eager to return to the glorious Yorkshire Dales this autumn. We can’t wait to welcome some new additions to our stellar cast for series 4.”

Sir Colin Callender CBE, Executive Producer and CEO of programme makers Playground added: “We are thrilled to be back in the glorious Yorkshire Dales for a fourth season of family, community and, of course, animal hijinks. Our wonderful cast and crew are all delighted to be returning to adapt more of James Herriot’s joyful and life-affirming stories.”