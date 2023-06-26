Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez TV show coming to channel W

The lives of Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez are to be followed for a new documentary series.

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will air on channel W and catch-up service UKTV Play.

It follows the unfiltered lives of celebrity couple, actress and radio presenter, Gemma Atkinson, and professional dancer, Gorka Márquez.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez in Strictly’s Christmas special

A teaser shares: “Gemma and Gorka fell in love in front of the nation on Strictly Come Dancing, and now, for the first time, they are offering exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together.

“They will be sharing the intimate details of what life is like as they document the imminent arrival of their second child. With hectic schedules, both at home and on the road, this series will be a no holds barred account of what it’s like to juggle work with a growing family.”

Gemma and Gorka said: “We’re so excited to be working with W on a project which not only takes people into our lives behind closed doors but also one that raises awareness of Vaginal Birth After Caesarean Delivery (VBAC) and an honest look into the journey of a second pregnancy after a previous traumatic birth.

“We get lots of questions from people who have experienced something similar so it will be a great way for viewers to receive information from professionals who we meet along the way.”

The new series, produced by Two Rivers Media, will air on W and UKTV Play in the summer with a start date to be announced.

Lizi Wootton, executive producer for Two Rivers Media said: “Two Rivers Media is delighted to be going behind the scenes of Gemma and Gorka’s lives at such an incredibly special time for their family.

“With the impending birth of their second child, we can’t wait to share their unfiltered story with the W audience who will be captivated by the warmth, humour, honesty and sparkle Gemma, Gorka and daughter Mia bring to every scene of the series.”