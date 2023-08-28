The Tower cast revealed for series 2 of ITV1 show

The Tower: SR2 on ITV and ITVX. Pictured: Top: DC Steve Bradshaw [Jimmy Akingbola] and DI Kieran Shaw [Emmett J Scanlan], Bottom: DS Sarah Collins [Gemma Whelan] and DS Sarah Collins, [Tahirah Sharif].

The Tower series 2 has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Based on Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, the new series is titled The Tower II: Death Message.

A teaser shares: “Sarah Collins has transferred to Homicide Command. New boss DCI Jim Fedden is not welcoming: he asks her to re-open the case of a missing school girl, Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, 6 September 1997. Sarah knows that Fedden has handed her an impossible challenge, but she throws herself into it with typical determination and thoroughness.

The Tower SR02 EP1 ITV and ITVX. Pictured: Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins ©ITV Plc

“And, gradually, perhaps helped by the fact that she too was a teenager of Tania’s age back in 1997, she begins to uncover clues that previous investigations had overlooked. At the end of the first episode, Sarah’s investigations take a further twist, which means she and Lizzie cross paths again…”

The Tower 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Tower…

Gemma Whelan plays Ds Sarah Collins

Tahirah Sharif plays Pc Lizzie Adama

Jimmy Akingbola plays Dc Steve Bradshaw

Emmett J Scanlan plays Di Kieran Shaw

Ella Smith plays Dc Elaine Lucas

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Cathy Teel

Niamh Cusack plays Claire Mills

Charley Palmer Rothwell plays Matthew Brannon

Michael Karim plays Pc Arif Johar

Stuart Mcquarrie plays Dci Jim Fedden

Faith Delaney plays Skye Brannon

Brian Mccardie plays Ray Walker

Bobby Lockwood plays Dc Lee Coutts

Rosalie Craig plays Katherine Herringham

Rebecca Calder plays Abigail Levy

Tristan Sturrock plays Adrian Stephenson

Camilla Beeput plays Julie Woodson

Jack Shalloo plays Pc Colin Ryle

Laurie Delaney plays Mary Shaw

Mark Monero plays James Adama

Buckso Dhillon-woolley plays Nabila Adama

Kirsty Hoiles plays Pathologist

Watch The Tower on TV and online

The Tower’s second series starts on Monday, 28 August at 9PM and continues nightly throughout the week on Tuesday, 29 August; Wednesday, 30 August and Thursday, 31 August.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “DS Sarah Collins joins Homicide Command and finds her new team in the thick of it as they attempt to track down the culprit behind a chicken shop shooting. At the helm of the investigation is DS Steve Bradshaw, but Sarah’s kept away from the action as her new boss, DCI Jim Fedden, tasks her with a cold case.

“With young DC Lee Coutts already making headway with inquiries, Sarah is left to trace the missteps of the last police investigation and makes a fresh discovery.”

Meanwhile the first series is available to watch online on catch up via ITVX here.