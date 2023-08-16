The Tower is back for a new series in 2023 – when does it start on TV?

The original series of the crime drama debut in 2021, based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels.

The new second series – titled The Tower II: Death Message – is based on the follow up novel and is adapted by screenwriter Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, Fearless, 24, ER).

The Tower: SR2 on ITV and ITVX. Pictured: Top: DC Steve Bradshaw [Jimmy Akingbola] and DI Kieran Shaw [Emmett J Scanlan], Bottom: DS Sarah Collins [Gemma Whelan] and DS Sarah Collins, [Tahirah Sharif].

A teaser shares: “The series opens with Lizzie returning to Farlow station. Her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw, partners her with Arif Johar. Their first call is to a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon, who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel and terrorising their young daughter Skye.

“Meanwhile Sarah Collins has transferred to Homicide Command. New boss DCI Jim Fedden is not welcoming: he asks her to re-open the case of a missing school girl, Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, 6 September 1997. Sarah knows that Fedden has handed her an impossible challenge, but she throws herself into it with typical determination and thoroughness.”

When does The Tower start?

The Tower’s second series starts on Monday, 28 August at 9PM and continues nightly throughout the week on Tuesday, 29 August; Wednesday, 30 August and Thursday, 31 August.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The series has four episodes and is the second to air on ITV1.

Series two will welcome back returning cast members Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw and Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw.

Joining them the new episodes are Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) as Cathy Teel, Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) as Claire Mills, Ella Smith (The Nevers) as DC Elaine Lucas and Stuart McQuarrie (28 Days Later) as DCI Jim Fedden.

For now the first series is available to watch online on catch up via ITVX here.