Lucia Keskin is to write and star in a brand new BBC sitcom.

Things You Should Have Done is described as a “hilarious, offbeat, dysfunctional family-sitcom”.

The six-part series will air on BBC Three and stream online via BBC iPlayer.

Keskin stars as Chi with Selin Hizli as Auntie Karen.

A teaser for the show shares: “Chi is a self-confessed ‘stay-at-home-daughter’. She lives a simple life; she eats crisps, makes weird vlogs and watches sitcoms, and that’s all she’s done for 20 years to be fair. But when her parents, who she is so dependent on, unexpectedly die, Chi is suddenly forced to fend for herself.

“Chi will inherit the house on condition she completes a list of ‘Things You Should Have Done’ left by her parents (everything from ‘Pet a dog’ to ‘Get a job’). Meanwhile Chi’s highly strung Auntie Karen wants nothing to do with her dependent pest of a niece, but very much wants the house she feels is rightfully hers!

“In each episode, Chi tackles something from the list and is unleashed on the locals of Ramsgate, who bring something new to Chi’s understanding of life but leave wishing they’d never met her.”

A release date for the series is to be announced.

Lucia Keskin said: “I cannot believe it’s actually happening, very excited and just so grateful to fulfil a dream with such a great team of people. But above all it’s just nice to get out of the house.”

Producer Steve Monger of Roughcut Television added: “Chi really has a one-of-a-kind comedy brain! I can’t wait to see her brand of offbeat Gen-Z humour meets traditional sitcom unleashed on the BBC. It’s been an absolute dream bringing this mad show to life with a super talented cast, crew and commissioning team.”

More on: BBC TV