Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2023 lineup and date on Channel 4

Channel 4 have confirmed the start date and line up for the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2023.

In the now traditional yearly special, Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 will see Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the dawn of another year.

As ever, he’ll put a bunch of famous faces head to head in teams as he tests them on the past twelve months with his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Jimmy will once again be helped along the way by a panel of top celebrity teams and a series of superstar question setters including Mitchell Brook Primary School, Charles Dance and Jon Snow

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year lineup

Making up the teams are Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Mel Giedroyc, Mo Gilligan, Rosie Jones and Kevin Bridges.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2023 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 26 December at 9PM.

Why did Keir Starmer sparkle this year? Which sporting event was labelled a cuddle battle? What fashion must-have divided opinion? And why was everyone talking about the Pope’s fashion sense?

The teams try to answer all those questions and more, while Jimmy Carr oversees proceedings to find out who knows the most about the year that’s been.”

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year originally aired as a one-off on Channel 4 in 2004 and has aired every Christmas on the channel since.

Earlier this year saw a new Sports spin-off, The Big Fat Quiz of Sport, which featured celebrity panellists Roisin Conaty, Judi Love, Joel Dommett, Dane Baptiste, Kerry Godliman and Tom Allen.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has also announced an 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown Christmas special for E4.

Presenter Jimmy is joined by Joe Lycett and Danny Dyer who take on Jon Richardson and Roisin Conaty. It will air at 9PM on Thursday, 21 December.

You’ll be able to watch on E4 and Channel 4 as well as online and on catch up via the All4 player.