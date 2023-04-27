The Curse cast revealed for series 2 of Channel 4 comedy

The Curse series 2 has arrived on Channel 4 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The 80s-set crime comedy caper returns for new episodes, starting in Costa Del Sol eighteen months on from the dramatic airport escape, arrest, and murderous ending of the season one finale.

A teaser shares: “What becomes quickly evident is that Spain isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The stakes are higher, the gangsters are scarier, and the vultures are beginning to circle.

“Behind the cocktails around the pool and the paradise façade the calamitous gang have very much got out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Curse takes hold in the Spanish heat and it’s a guessing game who will get out alive.”

The Curse 2023 cast

Here’s a rundown of who’s on the cast of series 2 of The Curse:

Allan Mustafa plays Albert

Emer Kenny plays Natasha Fantoni

Steve Stamp plays Sidney Wilson

Tom Davis plays Mick

Hugo Chegwin plays Phil

Juan Cely plays Pablo Escobar

Ambreen Razia plays Detective Thread

Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays David Nelson

Michael Smiley plays Ronnie Gatlin

Geoff Bell plays Detective Saunders

Watch The Curse on TV and online

The Curse series two begins on Channel 4 on Thursday, 27 April at 10PM. The series has six episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll be able to watch online with the full series available on All 4 from midnight on 27 April.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Spain. 1985. Eighteen months have passed and while Mick languishes in prison, Albert, Tash and Sidney escaped and have started a new life on the Costa del Crime.”

For now all episodes of series one are available watch online here.