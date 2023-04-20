Lord of the Flies TV drama announced for BBC One

William Golding’s Lord of the Flies is to be turned into a four-part drama on BBC One.

With the adaptation written by Jack Thorne (National Treasure, Help, This is England ’90), Lord of the Flies tells the story of a group of young boys who find themselves stranded on a tropical island.

A synopsis shares: “In an attempt to remain civil, the boys organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by the group’s intellectual, Piggy. But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership and begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group and ultimately from hope to tragedy.”

The series is executive produced by Eleven’s Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell (Ten Pound Poms, Sex Education).

Joel Wilson said: “I first read the book when I was seven and it made an indelible impression on me – more than any novel since. It is a great honour and joy to be taking responsibility for the adaptation of such a precious novel – particularly given I’ll be working alongside my dear friend Jack – one of the kindest and most insightful writers on the planet. He has written some of the more detailed and affecting portraits of human beings one could hope to encounter.”

Jack Thorne added: “Joel and I were talking in his kitchen and he said ‘go on, name it, the one you’d like to do but don’t think you ever will get the chance to’ and I said Lord of the Flies, a book that left a scar on me like no other. Joel shot up and said he’d been pestering the Golding family’s representatives for years. Soon after, he found a way to Judy Carver, and then brought me in and I am so delighted they’ve trusted us with this incredible book.”

Judy Golding Carver, William Golding’s daughter, commented: “My father wrote the novel in a passionate, visionary response to the aftermath of war. He understood that its relevance would not die away. I believe he would welcome the freshness and vigour with which Jack and Joel undertake the project, and he would certainly be touched by their intense commitment.

“Our family has been encouraged by our discussions with them – and as a result we put our trust in their skills and enthusiasm. My father was proud of the novel and had faith in its power and honesty. His family believe that this adaptation will do full justice to these qualities.”

Further details are to be announced.

