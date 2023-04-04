Father Brown series 11 confirmed to air on BBC One in 2024

Father Brown will return to BBC One for an eleventh series, it’s been confirmed.

Mark Williams returns as the crime busting priest alongside Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface, reuniting the fan favourite crime solving duo.

They will be joined in the new series by a guest cast including Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who, The Hobbit), Ingrid Oliver (Watson and Oliver, Doctor Who), Ian Gelder (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) and John Light (Around the World in 80 Days, Murder in Provence).

A teaser shares: “Series 11 picks up in 1955 where Chief Inspector Sullivan and Mrs Devine have grown closer since we saw them last. Something which hasn’t escaped the notice of Father Brown and Brenda.

“With a food fayre to die for, a real life crime at a crime writing festival and a village rivalry that turns deadly at the local Olimpicks, there’s plenty for the gang to be busy with. Father Brown and Sister Boniface become embroiled in a murder at an arts and crafts fair, while Brenda takes a trip in time to face ghosts from her past when an old friend, Dr McClurgy, reaches out. Meanwhile Father Brown’s frenemy Flambeau returns with his estranged father, Gabriel, in tow and a dangerous mission in mind…”

Head of Daytime and Early Peak, Rob Unsworth said: “Father Brown continues to bring in a dedicated audience on BBC daytime and iPlayer as well as legions of fans across the world. We’re thrilled to be bringing more of his adventures to screen in the eleventh series.”

Executive Producer Neil Irvine added: “After the warm reception and huge success of our tenth anniversary, we’re delighted to begin filming series eleven of Father Brown. This series we welcome another high calibre of guest cast in Sylvester McCoy, Ingrid Oliver, Ian Gelder and John Light as well as the brilliant Lorna Watson returning as Sister Boniface. Viewers can expect 10 episodes of twists, turns and unpredictable whodunnits to keep them guessing.”

Father Brown series 11 will air on BBC One in early 2024.