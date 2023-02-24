Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link renewed on BBC One

The BBC has confirmed a trio of its hit game shows will be back for new episodes.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link have all been renewed for further series on BBC One.

Set to begin airing new episodes this Saturday night (25 February), Michael McIntyre’s smash-hit game show The Wheel will return and is guaranteed to be packed full of edge-of-the seat jeopardy, hilarious laughs, huge stars and Michael’s colossal spinning Wheel. Can the contestants, guided by a brand new batch of celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?

Meanwhile Bradley Walsh returns for ten new episodes of Blankety Blank, guiding a panel of celebrities and contestants over multiple rounds, as they compete to win a range of… unique prizes!

Whilst viewers can prepare to meet some new celebrity faces, they can also look forward to once more hearing the signature theme tune, seeing the iconic Blankety cheque book and pen, and as always expect a lot of laughs for the whole family.

Finally, Romesh Ranganathan will be back as quiz-master for a new series of The Weakest Link. Another all-star line-up of celebrity contestants will attempt to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions before only two remain and play head to head to determine the winner.

You can apply to take part in the shows via the BBC website here.

Air dates for the new series will be announced in due course.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “In Michael, Bradley and Romesh we have three funny titans of Saturday evening TV back on our screens with these fabulous formats from Hungry McBear, Thames and BBC Studios ensuring that both BBC One and BBC iPlayer remain as an undisputed entertainment destination for viewers all across the UK in 2023.”