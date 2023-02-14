Here We Go renewed for two more series on BBC One

BBC One comedy Here We Go will return for a second AND third series, it’s been announced.

The sitcom originally started life as a one-off pilot called Pandemonium which aired in December 2020 before a full series debuted in 2022.

Featuring an all star cast, the show follows the highs and lows of the Jessop family as they navigate a combination of life’s everyday challenges.

A teaser of the second outing shares: “The series will continue to follow the Jessops’ successes and failures as they try and navigate life’s many challenges. Each episode offers an intimate, heart-warming slice of a modern British family doing its best, albeit winding others up in the process.”

Created by and starring Tom Basden (After Life), series two will see the return of Jim Howick (Ghosts), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey) alongside Freya Parks, Jude Collie, Mica Ricketts and Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills).

Creator Tom Basden, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring the relentlessly chaotic Jessop family back to BBC One for more homespun triumphs and disasters, and can’t wait to work with such a brilliant and hilarious cast once again.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios commented: “We’re thrilled that the BBC have ordered more of this ‘comic masterpiece’. The Telegraph’s words not mine, and the papers never lie. Tom Basden’s scripts are exceptional, we can’t wait to be back in The Jessops lives for two more series.”

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy added: “Here We Go is a hilarious and refreshing addition to the family sitcom…family. The glowing response to the first series was enough to justify two more and we can’t wait to see what the Jessops mess up next.”

Series two will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year with a release date to be announced

For now, the first series is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here.

More on: BBC TV