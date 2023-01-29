Vera cast revealed for series 12 of hit ITV1 crime drama

Vera is back for a brand new series on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Series 12 sees Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope return in six new feature length episodes set against the backdrop of the North East.

As ever, the instalments are inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

VERA 12. EPISODE 1. Pictured:BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope.

Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive title character, but who joins her on the cast?

Vera 2023 cast

Alongside Brenda Blethyn as Vera, Kenny Doughty also returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, a strong and reliable partner to DCI Stanhope.

They’re joined by Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.

Paul Kaye returns to three of the new episodes as Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue whilst Sarah Kameela Impey joins the cast from the episode entitled For the Grace of God as Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett.

Each stand-alone episode will also feature a host of guest stars.

Watch Vera on TV and online

The new series of Vera currently airs on Sunday nights on ITV1 at 8PM.

You can also watch online via ITVX here where past episodes and series are available to watch on demand.

A teaser of the latest episode (29 January), titled Against The Tide, shares: “DCI Vera Stanhope is called to a remote lighthouse where a body has been discovered lashed to a sailboat.

“Immediately setting about her investigation, Vera soon discovers that the body is local council enforcement officer and experienced amateur sailor Frank Channing. A family man, with strong friendships, who was well respected at work, surely this really was just an accident?

“However, it’s not long before Vera discovers evidence suggesting foul play. Vera and her team piece together Frank’s final days and soon discover that his life wasn’t all plain sailing.”

