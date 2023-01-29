In With A Shout: Joel Dommett to host brand new ITV game show

Joel Dommett is to host a brand new ITV game show where contestants are challenged to shout at the TV to win a fortune.

In With A Shout will air on ITV1 and ITVX with contestants – made up of two families on opposing teams – playing for a prie of £20,000

The game will see those taking part having to answer questions hidden within a montage of moving images.

A teaser shares: “To win the cash, the contestants will have to shout the answers displayed on TV screens. For every category that they get right they move further up the money ladder but the pressure is on, as the families will have to bank as much cash as possible and avoid crashing out altogether.

“With the chance to quadruple their prize pot, the stakes are high for the winning family who will have just 60 seconds to successfully answer questions correctly to turn off the TV’s. If they fail to turn off all ten tellies within the timeframe, they walk away with nothing. ”

Joel Dommett said: “I am beyond excited to be hosting my first quiz show. It’s always been a dream for me and I can’t believe I’m finally here, plus it’s a show I love SO MUCH! I’m ready to cheer, console, congratulate and sometimes laugh at our wonderful contestants.

“I’m always shouting at the telly so the hardest part will be for me to stand silently and not join in. It’s going to be so much fun I can’t wait to get started!”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director at programme makers Expectation, added: “We couldn’t be more excited about making In With A Shout with the wonderful people at ITV and the prodigiously talented Joel Dommett. This WILDLY frenetic format is perfectly tailored to his comedic skills. Families of Britain, prove yourselves to be the best or fail hilariously.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment commissioning, ITV commented: “In With A Shout is an exciting format which will have audiences shouting at their screen, you can’t resist playing along. Joel is the perfect host to bring sparkle and warmth whilst guiding the contestants to victory.”

An air date for the series will be confirmed in due course.