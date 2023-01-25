The Catch cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

New drama The Catch has arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The show is adapted by Michael Crompton (The Holiday, Silent Witness, Safe House, Kidnap and Ransom) from the novel of the same name.

A teaser of the four-part series shares: “Set against the hauntingly beautiful coastline of the west of England, The Catch introduces us to Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

The Catch: Episode 3. Ed comforting Abbie on the harbour

“But when a rich, handsome younger man enters daughter, Abbie’s, life and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control. Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn but will Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?”

The Catch 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of The Catch…

Jason Watkins plays Ed Collier

Cathy Belton plays Claire Collier

Aneurin Barnard plays Ryan Wilson

Poppy Gilbert plays Abbie Collier

Brenda Fricker plays Phyllis Doyle

Ian Pirie plays Bob Chapman

Jade Jordan plays Katz

Morgan Palmeria plays George

Tracy Wiles plays DI Jennie Nott

Cameron Jack plays Craig

Menyee Lai plays Pauline

Paul Sparkes plays Wayne Pendrick

Jacob Hickey plays Josh

Karl Hogan plays Baxter

Watch The Catch on TV and online

The Catch begins on Channel 5 on Wednesday, 25 January at 9PM. The series has four episodes which continue weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

A full synopsis of the series shares: “Family man and local fisherman, Ed Collier is struggling to keep his head above water when rival fishermen steal his business. But his financial woes fade into the background when his daughter, Abbie brings her boyfriend home to meet her family for the first time. Ed is immediately wary of Ryan. He’s young. Successful. Rich. But there’s something about him that Ed simply doesn’t trust.

“His wife, Claire and best friend, Bob put it down to Ed being overprotective. Ever since losing his son in a boating accident fifteen years ago, he’s strived to keep Abbie close. But Ed’s sure there’s something else and is determined to get to the bottom of it before Ryan takes Abbie away from him for good. Teaming up with his former nemesis – Abbie’s ex-boyfriend, George – Ed begins looking into Ryan’s past and is alarmed at what he discovers.

“Overhearing an illicit phone call, Ed thinks he can prove that Ryan is playing Abbie and follows him to the red-light district where he films him picking up a young woman. Armed with the evidence, Ed confronts Ryan during a family lunch.

“But when Ryan offers up a reasonable explanation, Ed’s family quickly turn on him, leaving Ed feeling more alone than ever. But things take a much darker turn when he heads to his boat to find a sinister message painted on the decking. Someone is clearly out to get him.”