There She Goes returns to BBC Two for new special with David Tennant and Jessica Hynes

Comedy drama There She Goes is to return to BBC Two for a one-off special.

Originally premiering in 2018 on BBC Four, There She Goes is based on the real life experiences of writers Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose daughter was born with an extremely rare chromosomal disorder.

Starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, the show returned for a second series in 2020, this time airing on BBC Two.

The cast also features Miley Locke and Edan Hayhurst.

The new special will see the family struggling to deal with now 13-year-old Rosie’s increasingly wild behaviour as she tries to comprehend puberty, while they search to unlock the secrets of Rosie’s chromosomal condition.

Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, writers and creators said: “In the space of a few weeks in early 2020 during a pivotal phase in our daughter’s life, our family experienced the most poignantly funny moments, painfully difficult lows and exhilaratingly uplifting highs of life with Joey Pye, a child with a rare chromosomal disorder.

“We’re so pleased we are getting to share this funny, difficult, but ultimately joyous story of bringing up a child who’s different.”

Clelia Mountford, co-founder at producers Merman added: “It’s a privilege to be working so closely with the Pye family and our wonderful team once again and to be able to share the next significant chapter of Rosie’s story. At Merman, we’re very thankful to Shaun and Sarah and to all those involved in helping bring such an emotive and personal story to our screens.”

Seb Barwell, Commissioning Editor for BBC Comedy, commented: “We are thrilled to return to the story of Rosie and family in a 60 min special that has the raw honesty, disarming humour and stellar performances we’ve come to expect from There She Goes, with some fresh developments that will break hearts and uplift viewers in equal measure.”

An air date for the new special is to be announced.

For now, the original two series are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

