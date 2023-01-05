Fantasy Football League 2023 start date as series returns to Sky

Fantasy Football League will return in 2023 for a second series on Sky and NOW this year.

Hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James, along with fellow football fanatic and comedian Andrew Mensah will be back to follow the Premier League fresh from the World Cup,

Overseeing the celebrity league, the team will be bringing fans eight more episodes of the iconic comedy series Fantasy Football League, airing on Sky Max and NOW from Friday 27 January.

Fantasy Football League will again delight fans old and new as it honours the format of the cult original series, with Matt and Elis combing over the week’s football news for hilarious clips and anecdotes, as well as the return of the much-loved Phoenix From The Flames segment – where a famous moment from footballing history will be recreated with some very well-known faces…

Each week, a pair of celebrity guest managers will return to the sofa to chat about their love of the beautiful game, share their current fantasy teams from the digital dugout and see how they’re getting on in the show’s celebrity league table.

Star managers include Maisie Adam, Doc Brown, Succession’s Brian Cox, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Russell Howard, Guz Khan, Roman Kemp, Sally Lindsay, Gabby Logan, Chris McCausland, Sir Trevor McDonald, Sam Quek, Rachel Riley, Jennifer Saunders, AJ Tracey and Jamie Winstone.

In the autumn 2022 run, as well as the stellar array of celebrity guest managers, fantastic footballing faces such as David James, Kelly Smith, Lee Dixon, Darren Bent, Fara Williams and more joined the duo in recreating famous (and infamous) moments from the beautiful game in Phoenix From The Flames.

Swansea city legend and Elis’ hero Lee Trundle treated fans to top-of-the-table performances of singalong anthems at the end of each show, while Matt & Elis hilariously portrayed footy stars such as Erling Haaland, Gareth Southgate and Jurgen Klopp in a number of topical, side-splitting sketches. Expect plenty more as the whistle sounds for the second half of play…

