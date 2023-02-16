Here’s who left The Apprentice 2023 this week and a full run down of all the results so far.

Eighteen candidates signed up for the latest series – the biggest line up of business contestants to date.

Each is hoping for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar by completing an intensive twelve weeks of tasks and challenges.

The Apprentice 2023 candidates. Front Row l-r: Denisha Kaur Bharj, Joe Phillips, Megan Hornby, Shazia Hussain, Shannon Martin, Kevin D’Arcy, Emma Browne. Back Row l-r: Avi Sharma, Marnie Swindells, Bradley Johnson, Simba Rwambiwa, Mark Moseley, Dani Donovan, Gregory Ebbs, Victoria Goulbourne, Sohail Chowdhary, Reece Donnelly, Rochelle Raye. Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media Limited/Ray Burmiston

Under the watchful eyes of Baroness Karren Brady, Claude Littner and Tim Campbell, every episode will end with at least one candidate hearing the dreaded words ‘You’re Fired’.

Here’s a full run down of the series so far…

The Apprentice 2023 results

Episode 1 (5 January)

Under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner, teams were tasked with selling and running bespoke tours. The boys triumphed leaving the girls to face the boardroom and Lord Sugar.

Who was fired: Emma Browne

Episode 2 (12 January)

In the second episode, the candidates manufacture bao buns to punt to the public and corporate clients. This week the girls won leaving the boys to face the boardroom – but not before one candidate decided to withdraw from the show.

Who was fired: Kevin D’Arcy

Who withdrew: Shannon Martin

Episode 3 (19 January)

Week three and the candidates were summoned to London’s Regent Street Cinema for an exclusive screening. Lord Sugar revealed they had to create a new preschool cartoon aimed at two-to-four-year-olds to pitch to industry experts.

Who was fired: Gregory Ebbs

Episode 4 (26 January)

Week four and the candidates were sent to buzzing Brighton and Hove, one of the UK’s fastest growing cities. Here, amongst the bustling streets, the candidates had to secure and negotiate nine items synonymous to the area. The team that secured the most items at the lowest prices, won; before both had to race back to the iconic Brighton Palace Pier.

Who was fired: Denisha Kaur Bharj

Episode 5 (2 February)

This week candidates were tasked with branding an electric motorbike and creating an advertising campaign before pitching to a panel of experts. Passionate about motorbikes, one project manager had his vision ignored. Whilst on the other team their advertising campaign backfired when they focused on story, rather than subject.

Who was fired: Shazia Hussain

Episode 6 (9 February)

Week six and the candidates jetted off to the cosmopolitan city of Dubai. Here the candidates h=gad to put on a corporate away day for two international clients based in the city. Whilst one team showed off the glitz and glam of the city the other went for a more traditional approach in the desert. The team with the most profit at the end won and back on home soil, it was the end of the road for another candidate. Meanwhile, another candidate withdrew from the process.

Who was fired: Joe Philips

Who withdrew: Reece Donnelly

Episode 7 (16 February)

Week seven and the candidates had to design a new lunchbox aimed at six-to-eight-year-olds, along with an app to encourage healthy eating. For one team a clear vision helped them take a bite out of the market; whilst on the other team, poor decisions and a lack of vision lead to dreary designs.

Who was fired: Sohail Chowdhary

The Apprentice 2023 continues Thursday nights on BBC One at 9PM.

You can also watch the series online via BBC iPlayer.