ITV1 and ITVX reveal blockbuster array of entertainment to launch 2023

ITV1 and ITVX has announced a blockbuster array of entertainment to kick start their 2023 schedules.

Two specially commissioned images featuring some their biggest stars and favourite TV hits have been released to mark the occasion.

Highlights include the return of Ant & Dec with a new series of their game show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win (Saturday, 7 January at 8:30PM), offering contestants the chance to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot. The duo will also host a new run of the multi award winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the Spring.

Pictured: Paul Ainsworth, Gordan Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Ant & Dec,Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Olly Murs, Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Andi Peters, Stephen Mulhern. ©ITV Plc/Studio Ramsay/Bandicoot TV/Remarkable TV

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay launches his internationally acclaimed culinary contest Next Level Chef (Wednesday, 11 January at 9PM), flanked by fellow mentors Nyesha Arrington and Paul Ainsworth as they oversee TV’s toughest and most epic cooking competition.

Joel Dommett once again presides over TV’s greatest guessing game The Masked Singer (continuing Saturday, 7 January at 7PM), joined by super sleuths Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Country music sensation Shania Twain joins the panel of Starstruck, alongside Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford, with Olly Murs back to host as music superfans transform into their idols for one night only.

Pictured: Ant & Dec, Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jason Manford, Shania Twain, Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, John Bishop, Matt Evers, Vanessa Bauer and Mark Hanretty. ©ITV Plc/Remarkable TV/Bandicoot TV/Hello Dolly/Mitre Productions/Lola TV/So Television

Dancing on Ice makes a spectacular return, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, skating legends Torvill and Dean and fellow ice panellists Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

John Bishop is also back with a second series of successful Saturday night topical chat show The John Bishop Show (Saturday, 7 January at 9:30PM).

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said “We’re kicking off a blockbuster 2023 entertainment schedule with our biggest names and best loved formats to keep our viewers glued to their screens, as well as singing, dancing and guessing along.”