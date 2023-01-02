Silent Witness cast revealed for series 26 of BBC One show

Silent Witness series 26 has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The hit series follows forensic pathologists and their personal and professional challenges from the crime scene to the lab.

First airing in 1996, the drama recently celebrated its landmark 25th anniversary.

Silent Witness: Nikki Alexander (EMILIA FOX). Credit: BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

Now a brand new series arrives on BBC One with five thrilling new contemporary stories, told over ten episodes.

Silent Witness 2023 cast

Series 26 welcomes back regular cast members Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson.

Cara Connelly returns as Rhiannon May while new to the cast, Alastair Michael plays Velvy Schur and Aki Omoshaybi plays Gabriel Folukoya.

Also on the cast for the new episodes are:

William Willoughby plays Anthony Drinkwater

Sophia Myles plays Laine Cassidy

Kuni Tomita plays Soju

Brett Allen plays Eddie

Kate Bracken plays Lucy Stevens

Nadine Marshall plays DI Sarah Torres

Watch Silent Witness on TV and online

Silent Witness returns with its new series on Monday, 2 January 2023 at 9PM. Episodes will continue Monday and Tuesdays on BBC One throughout the new year.

Series 26 has a total of ten episodes.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis for the first episode shares: “When a man is thrown from a high-rise building, the team are propelled into the criminal underworld of a notorious mafia group, the Ndrangheta. Aided by the National Crime Agency, Nikki and her team set about uncovering the truth.

“As they descend deeper into the murky depths of the investigation, Nikki soon finds herself caught in the mafia’s web, with deadly consequences.”

Past episodes, totalling 225 from the past 25 years, are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here.