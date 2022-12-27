Riptide arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
The brand new four-part drama is set in Australia.
A teaser shares: “Newlyweds Alison and Sean Weston have a just about perfect life: they’re well off, they live in a beautiful surf coast home and they’re madly in love. But there’s tension under the surface.
“Alison’s daughter Hannah is struggling to adjust to her new, affluent life; Sean’s son Ethan is convinced that Alison is after his money; and Alison’s ex-husband Michael wants her back. While Alison embraces the future, everything changes one morning when Sean heads out for a surf and never returns.”
Riptide 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Riptide…
Jo Joyner plays Alison Weston
Peter O’Brien plays Sean Weston
David Berry plays Dan Burrell
Benny Turland plays Ethan Weston
Asher Yasbincek plays Hannah Lane
Yazeed Daher plays Logan Williams
Ally Fowler plays Rachel Weston
Benjamin Samaddar plays Jesse Patel
Pia Miranda plays Jenny Clark
Sonya Suares plays Sergeant Bhromik
Toby Lang plays Constable Lang
Patrick Harvey plays Andrew White
Patrick Williams plays Philip Eldersly
Max Brown plays Finn Baker
Ashley Stocco plays Detective Abela
Adam McConvell plays Detective da Silva
Judy Baumont plays Sara
Hannah Ogawa plays Melody Ling
Emma Choy plays Naomi Burrell
Scott Major plays Dan Burrell
Watch Riptide on TV and online
Riptide will start on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 27 December at 9PM. The series will continue on consecutive nights throughout the week through to Friday, 30 December.
Episodes will also be available to watch online via the My5 player.
A teaser for the series continues: “Given the dangerous riptide, police conclude that Sean drowned. In an instant, Alison is plunged into a world of grief. But as a memorial service gets underway, she can’t let go of the possibility that something else might have happened to him.
“With Ethan, Rachel, Michael and Hannah’s friend Logan all keeping secrets, Alison’s instincts are right — something sinister has happened to her husband. But what and by whom?”