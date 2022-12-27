Riptide Episode1 : Sean (Peter O'Brien) is touched by Alison's (Jo Joyner) sentimental gesture to give him her father's watch for his birthday.

Riptide arrived on Channel 5 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The brand new four-part drama is set in Australia.

A teaser shares: “Newlyweds Alison and Sean Weston have a just about perfect life: they’re well off, they live in a beautiful surf coast home and they’re madly in love. But there’s tension under the surface.

“Alison’s daughter Hannah is struggling to adjust to her new, affluent life; Sean’s son Ethan is convinced that Alison is after his money; and Alison’s ex-husband Michael wants her back. While Alison embraces the future, everything changes one morning when Sean heads out for a surf and never returns.”

Riptide 2022 cast

Jo Joyner plays Alison Weston

Peter O’Brien plays Sean Weston

David Berry plays Dan Burrell

Benny Turland plays Ethan Weston

Asher Yasbincek plays Hannah Lane

Yazeed Daher plays Logan Williams

Ally Fowler plays Rachel Weston

Benjamin Samaddar plays Jesse Patel

Pia Miranda plays Jenny Clark

Sonya Suares plays Sergeant Bhromik

Toby Lang plays Constable Lang

Patrick Harvey plays Andrew White

Patrick Williams plays Philip Eldersly

Max Brown plays Finn Baker

Ashley Stocco plays Detective Abela

Adam McConvell plays Detective da Silva

Judy Baumont plays Sara

Hannah Ogawa plays Melody Ling

Emma Choy plays Naomi Burrell

Scott Major plays Dan Burrell

Watch Riptide on TV and online

Riptide will start on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 27 December at 9PM. The series will continue on consecutive nights throughout the week through to Friday, 30 December.

Episodes will also be available to watch online via the My5 player.

A teaser for the series continues: “Given the dangerous riptide, police conclude that Sean drowned. In an instant, Alison is plunged into a world of grief. But as a memorial service gets underway, she can’t let go of the possibility that something else might have happened to him.

“With Ethan, Rachel, Michael and Hannah’s friend Logan all keeping secrets, Alison’s instincts are right — something sinister has happened to her husband. But what and by whom?”