Dragons' Den 2023 start date confirmed for new series on BBC One

Dragons’ Den is back for a new series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

The hit investment show returns for what will be its landmark twentieth series.

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett return as Dragons to weigh up their next investments.

Dragons’ Den 2023: Deborah Meaden. Credit: BBC

Over £28,054,500 has been invested in businesses since the series began – who will be next to win over the Dragons?

When does Dragons’ Den start?

The new series of Dragons’ Den begins on Thursday, 5 January at 8PM on BBC One.

Episodes will continue weekly on BBC One and iPlayer.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Facing the Dragons tonight are a young cancer survivor with a stylish pillbox alternative, and two school friends who believe they’ve spotted a gap in the skincare market.

“A drag queen helps pitch a fabulous fitness class, and the entrepreneurs behind a spiritual wellness business hope their aura will help entice a Dragon or two.”

There have been 212 episodes of Dragons’ Den, and 14 new episodes coming in the 20th series.

Presented by Evan Davis, the first episode of Dragons’ Den premiered on 4 January 2005.

Dragons’ Den 2023: Peter Jones. Credit: BBC

The show sees business entrepreneurs given the chance to pitch their companies, creations and ideas to a line up of ‘Dragons’ in a bid to get financial investment in return for a stake in their ventures.

There has been a total of 19 Dragons since the series began with Peter Jones having appeared since the first series. He is also the longest serving Dragon in the world, appeared as a guest on Shark Tank, the US version as well as the British series.

Speaking about the twentieth series, Peter Jones said: “I wasn’t sure it would get to series 2! But we underestimated the public’s enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, I really believe that Dragons’ Den is one of the reasons that we have seen an explosion in new businesses and young people believing that they can start their own venture and take control of their futures.”