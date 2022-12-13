Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returns for new series in 2023

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will be back on ITV1 in 2023 with a brand new series.

Bradley and Barney Walsh return with their RV for another epic adventure, as the father and son duo hit the road for a brand- new seven-part series of their hit ITV1 show.

On a mission to explore all that Latin America has to offer, the fearless duo will aim to experience extremes as they travel to Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

As always Barney remains determined to push his dad to the absolute limit with even more thrill-seeking activities, whilst also immersing themselves in the local culture and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will air on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year with a start date to be announced.

A teaser shares: “This series kicks off with a double bill that takes Brad and Barney to the vibrant capital, Mexico City and Mexico’s beautiful Yucatan Peninsular. Their travels see them take on one of Mexico’s most iconic sports, Lucha Libre wresting, and Bradley’s fear of heights is pushed to the limit when he finds himself clinging to the side of a mountain.

“The Walshes, still in Mexico, travel to the east of the country, which is home to the stunning beaches of the Yucatan Peninsular. But before they get their beach time, they must head deep into a pitch-dark cave, whose residents are hanging snakes and thousands of bats.

“This series promises to be an unforgettable Latin American adventure, complete with breathtaking landscapes, heart-warming shared experiences and just a sprinkling of competitive spirit!”

You can currently watch past series online on ITVX here.