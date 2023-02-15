Endeavour 2023 start date confirmed as final series comes to ITV1

Endeavour is back with its last ever series in 2023- when does it start on TV?

Shaun Evans reprises his role as DS Endeavour Morse, alongside Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday for the ninth and final series of the detective drama written by Russell Lewis.

After ten years the detective series will conclude with a final three episodes.

A teaser of the last outing shares: “The final trilogy of films, set in the early 70s, finds Endeavour and Thursday entering a new era of change both professionally and personally with the return of some familiar faces along the way.”

When does Endeavour start?

Endeavour’s final series starts Sunday, 26 February at 8PM and continues weekly.

You’ll also be able to watch episodes online on ITVX where past series are available on catch up.

Filmed in and around Oxford the cast will also include Anton Lesser (Killing Eve, Game of Thrones) who returns as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby (Gunpowder) as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw (Close to The Enemy) as Dr Max DeBryn, Abigail Thaw (I Want My Wife Back) as Dorothea Frazil, Caroline O’Neill (The A Word) as Win Thursday and Sara Vickers (Watchmen) as Joan Thursday.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “In the opening film, directed by lead actor Shaun Evans, it’s Spring, 1972. Two unexplained deaths turn up ties to the Oxford Concert Orchestra, while a body discovered in a derelict warehouse stokes fears that ‘London business’ has yet again found its way to Oxford.

“Thursday and Endeavour’s investigation unearths some unsettling connections to cases the duo believed were well and truly behind them.”

The series is the ninth to air on ITV1 since first airing as a single film on 2 January 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse’s TV debut. Since then 32 more films

have been broadcast with a further 3 in production bringing the total to 36.

