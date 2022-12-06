Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022 air date line up of celebrities revealed

Channel 4 have confirmed the lineup for Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022 and when it’s on TV – here’s all you need to know.

In the traditional yearly special, the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 will see Jimmy Carr return to celebrate the dawn of another year.

As ever, Jimmy will put a panel of top celebrity teams to test as he presents his big, fat and fiendishly difficult quiz.

Jimmy Carr – The Big Fat Quiz. Credit: Channel 4

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2022 airs on Boxing Day (Monday, 26 December) at 9PM on Channel 4.

Celebrity guests for 2022 are Stephen Merchant, Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade, Maisie Adam, Jonathan Ross and Rose Matafeo.

As always, Jimmy will be ably assisted by a panel of top celebrity teams and a series of superstar question setters including Mitchell Brook Primary School and Charles Dance.

A teaser for the annual special shares: “What was Harry Styles accused of doing to Chris Pine? Why was everyone singing about a chippy? What nickname was given to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“And who told us they like to wiggle wiggle? All these big fat questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022”

Channel 4 has also confirmed an 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas special, airing on Friday, 23 December at 9PM.

Joining host Jimmy, Jon Richardson and Jack Dee take on Lee Mack and Rose Matafeo in the classic words and numbers quiz. They’re joined by guests Stevie Martin and Joe Wilkinson, and Countdown regulars Susie Dent and Rachel Riley.

That’ll be followed at 10PM by The Last Leg Christmas Bash with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

They’ll be joined in the studio by guests including comedian James Acaster, TV presenter AJ Odudu and stars from The Great British Bake Off.

You’ll be able to watch all the Christmas specials on Channel 4 as well as online and on demand via the All4 player.