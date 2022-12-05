SAS: Rogue Heroes renewed for second series on BBC One

SAS: Rogue Heroes has been renewed for a second series on BBC One.

The drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight concluded its first series on Sunday night.

A second series has now been confirmed with filming taking place in 2023.

Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL), David Stirling (CONNOR SWINDELLS) – (C) Kudos – Photographer: Rory Mulvey

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, series one followed David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) in a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed in the darkest days of World War Two, with fellow cast members including Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney and Theo Barklem-Biggs.

The BBC share: “The second series will show viewers what comes next for the SAS, following the dramatic turn of events in series one’s final episode.”

Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes’ creator, writer, and executive producer, said: “After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance.”

Karen Wilson, executive producer and Joint Managing Director of Kudos, added: “We’ve been blown away by the reaction to the first series and are so pleased to be bringing our SAS Rogue Heroes back for more.

“Steven’s incredible storytelling has captivated audiences and there is so much more story to tell – I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, commented: “The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV. BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life.”

For now series one is available to stream online on the BBC iPlayer here.