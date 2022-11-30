Louis Theroux Interviews renewed for second series on BBC Two and iPlayer

Louis Theroux will return to BBC Two and iPlayer for a second series of Louis Theroux Interviews.

The iconic broadcaster will once again be seen speaking with cultural icons, combining one-on-one interviews and using his immersive filming style.

The first series saw Louis up close and personal with some of the world’s biggest stars: Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Bear Grylls, Katherine Ryan and Rita Ora. Guests on series two are to be announced.

Louis said: “It was a huge pleasure making the first series of Louis Theroux Interviews and I’m thrilled it connected with audiences and now we’re allowed to make some more.

“Massive thanks to the BBC for believing in the idea and for supporting us every step of the way. Expect more big stars, intimate access, and three times BAFTA winning excellence from yours truly.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, commented: “It is testament to Louis’ skill and genuine curiosity about people that in a series featuring very different individuals, he was able to make such an engaging set of films.

“With a range of subjects from Dame Judi Dench to Yungblud, it is impossible to pick a favourite episode. I am so delighted he’s making more, and cannot wait to see the line up for the next series.”

For now series one is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.